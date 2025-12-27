Fik Fameica loses mother

Kampala — Uganda’s music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of the mother of celebrated rapper Fik Fameica.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Shafik Walukagga, lost his mother on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She passed away at Kibuli Muslim Hospital, where she had been receiving medical care for weeks as her condition steadily worsened.

Those close to the family say the final days were emotionally heavy, with Fameica spending much of his time at the hospital. In the days leading up to her death, the rapper had quietly reached out to fans online, asking them to keep his mother in their prayers — a plea that now reads as a heartbreaking farewell.

“This is one of the hardest moments of his life,” said a close associate of the artist. “His mother wasn’t just family — she was his backbone. She believed in him before the fame, before the money, before the applause.”

Fik Fameica has often spoken openly about the role his mother played in his rise from Kampala’s Kawempe neighborhood to national and regional stardom. She was a familiar face at his concerts and major career milestones, often seen celebrating his wins with quiet pride.

“She never liked the spotlight, but she was always there,” said one fellow musician who attended several events with Fameica. “You could tell how much her presence meant to him.”

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry and beyond. Fellow artists, producers, and fans have flooded social media with messages of condolence, describing Fameica’s mother as a strong, supportive woman who raised one of Uganda’s most influential modern artists.

“This is bigger than music,” one fan wrote. “It’s about a son losing the person who gave him strength.”

Fik Fameica, known for hit songs such as Pistol, Salawo, and Batuwulira, has not yet issued a formal public statement, but those close to him say he is deeply affected by the loss. Funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be communicated by the family in the coming days.

As Uganda’s music fraternity rallies around him, the moment serves as a solemn reminder that behind the fame and success are human stories of love, sacrifice, and loss.