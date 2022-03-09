The Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr. Byarugaba Baterana has handed over office to his deputy Dr. Rosemary Byanyima to pave way for investigations.

Dr Byarugaba was interdicted by the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health, Diana Atwine over allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds totaling to Shs28.8 billion. He was also barred from leaving the country without official permission.

He was ordered to keep away from the duty station and handover office to his Deputy Director.

“You are therefore required to handover your work and office to the Deputy Director Dr. Rosemary Byanyima in accordance with Section F-d (4) of the Public Service Standing Orders and keep away from your duty station until you are advised otherwise. During the period of interdiction, you shall not leave the country without my written permission,” Diana Atwine said.

Byarugaba was arrested on 28th of February 2022 by the Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) Criminal Investigation Department on allegations of fraud and abuse of office committed in the past four financial years.

“You are well aware that there are ongoing criminal investigations instituted by the Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) against yourself involving acts of financial impropriety and abuse of office allegedly committed by virtue of your office in the Financial Years 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21,” reads part of the letter from Dr Atwine.

The monitoring unit averred that in 2016, the hospital contracted two companies MS Setramco International Limited and MS Convention World Ltd to provide a range of services that is to say laundry machines, Central Sterile supply department steam boilers and sundry. Investigations indicate that based on forged work Identity Card, and work completion certificates, the companies were paid Shs 20.5 billion.

HMU also accused the hospital management of entering into an illegal agreement with the private pharmacies. In February 2018, the management entered into a 10 year memorandum of understanding and tenancy agreement with private pharmacies; Ecopharm and First pharmacy to operate within the hospital premises.

They said that the poorly executed MOUs and tenancy by both Ecopharm and First pharmacy, defaulted rent of up to a tune of Shs135 million and Shs67.5 million respectively by 4th November 2021.