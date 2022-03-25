The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Annette Among has been elected the new Speaker of the 11th Parliament. Among beat his rival the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa.

Guided by Rule 5 of the Parliament Rules of Procedure which requires that the Speaker be elected by MPs with voting rights in a plenary sitting presided over by the Chief Justice or a Judge designated by the Chief Justice, Among garnered 401 votes while Basalirwa polled only 66 votes. One vote was invalid.

The position of the Speaker fell vacant following the demise of the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA where he was admitted in February this year. Oulanyah’s body is expected to be repatriated this week.

According to Article 82 (2) of the constitution of Uganda provides for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Article 82 (4) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda that refrains Parliament from conducting any other business other than the election of the Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

Among was earlier nominated by the Prime Minister who doubles as the Kakumiro district Woman MP Robina Nabbanja. She was seconded by Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua.

Among was yesterday endorsed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus after the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the top organ of the party nominated accepted her candidature in the speakership race.

The Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa was nominated by Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga who is also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP). He was seconded by Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi.

Basalirwa emerged the Opposition candidate in the speakership race after beating Erute County South MP, Jonathan Odur who polled 49 to 20 votes respectively.