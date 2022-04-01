The body of the fallen former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has been flown into the country aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The body was received by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo, family members and other dignitaries. The body was handed to the A plus funeral service.

The Chief mourner, Vice President Jessica Alupo said; “We have officially received the body of the departed speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah. His body was received with at most grief and sadness. I ask the people of Uganda to remain united as they grieve.”

She said the government of Uganda is going to accord the late Speaker a state burial because his life and work had a national bearing.

“I send my condolences to the president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Speaker Anita Among, the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa, the people of Acholi and the people of Uganda,” she said.

According to the funeral program, Sunday 3rd and Monday 4th April at 9.00 am the body will lie at the home of the Speaker in Muyenga where friends and well-wishers will pay their last respects.

Tuesday 5th April 2022 at 9.00 am the body will be moved to the Parliament of Uganda where the Rt. Hon. The Speaker will lead the Members of Parliament to pay their final respects. The body will spend the night in Parliament.

On Wednesday 6th April 2022 at 9.00 am the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral. The casket will then be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders.

Thursday 7th April 2022 the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public. Friday 8th April 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday as declared by H.E. the President.

Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA. His death was announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. On February 3, 2021, Oulanyah was flown to the US aboard a Chartered Uganda Airlines aircraft A330 to Seattle for medical attention after efforts by medics at Mulago National Referral paid no dividends.

Oulanyah died eight months after he was elected the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda. He defeated the Incumbent Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga and Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Since then, Oulanyah has been in and out of Hospitals over unrevealed health Complications.