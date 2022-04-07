President Museveni has suspended the Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya and Secretary Barbarah Imaryo amid bribery and mismanagement of funds allegations at the commission.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Government and the State House Anti-corruption unit, Museveni says the two have been suspended with immediate effect to pave way for investigations.

“Given the nature of allegations that are being made against the chairperson and the secretary that include corruption, embezzlement, double payments, paying ghost claimants etc, all leading to loss of huge sums of government funds, I there by suspend them with immediate effect to pave way for investigations.” Part of the letter reads.

“By copy of this letter, I instruct the director general of government and the State House Anti- Corruption Unit to investigate the above allegations and other offences that could have been committed with a view of prosecuting culprits.”

In October last year, Nabakooba instructed the chairperson Beatrice Byenkya and Secretary Ms. Barbarah Imaryo to step aside for two months to pave the way for the investigations into alleged cases of abuse and misuse of commission resources.

They were supposed to hand over office to State Minister for Lands, Dr Sam Mayanja by November 12.

However, in a legal opinion in January, Kiryowa advised Nabakooba to withdraw her directive and instead write to President Yoweri Museveni to take action as the appointing authority.