Former President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki has passed on aged 90. His death was confirmed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded his predecessor for his leadership. “Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater.” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta said Kibaki spearheaded transformation in major sectors in Kenya. In crucial sectors such as education through the globally loaded free primary education program, infrastructure programs, in transport, Energy and increasing the availability and access to health care for fellow Kenyans.

“In honor of this great states man, Kenya remains committed to maintaining policies that promote social and economic empowerment, democracy, Rule of law and respect for human rights,” he said.

“The late president Kibaki championed the realization of objectives of the East African community trade market of trade liberalization for the citizens of partner states, his inclusion spirit and conviction of economic empowerment, transited the territory of Kenya towards the board of Economic stability,” he said.

Kibaki served as the third President of Kenya from December 2002 until April 2013.

He had previously served as the fourth Vice-President of Kenya for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Arap Moi.

He also held cabinet ministerial positions in the Kenyatta and Moi governments, including time as minister for Finance (1969–1981) under Kenyatta, and Minister for Home Affairs (1982–1988) and Minister for Health (1988–1991) under Moi.

Kibaki served as an opposition Member of Parliament from 1992 to 2002. He unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in 1992 and 1997. He served as the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament from 1998 to 2002. In the 2002 presidential election, he was elected as President of Kenya.