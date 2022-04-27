Premier Recruitment Limited has announced 100 jobs for Ugandan youths in Dubai. The job, according to the poster, will see them earn Shs2 million per month.

The recruitment agency says 100 bike riders are needed in Dubai with the requirements for applying for the job include; CV, registration fee, passport, driving license, age (24-40 years), medical fitness, and fluency in English.

Successful applicants will get a 2-year contract that will see them enjoy free accommodation, transportation, air ticket after, medical care, and overtime allowance.

One of its uniquenesses, Premier Recruitment, says that it prioritizes the safety of its workers.

“The main objective of our welfare team is to make sure all the candidates feel safe and get adjusted to the new environment. Our team continuously follows up with the candidates through different modes of communication and confirms that candidates are happy and settled comfortably. The candidates can also communicate with our team in case of any discomfort,” says the company.

Premier Recruitment is a recruitment company that provides job opportunities for Ugandans in both domestic and non-domestic areas and the industries. They focus on but not limited to security services, hospitality, accountants, marketing, legal, construction, and oil and gas.

They are team committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Uganda by empowering opportunities with reputable employers in Uganda and internationally, provide an exceptional customer service by understanding the needs of both clients and candidates.