General David Sejusa has today May 26, 2022 signed his retirement documents at the UPDF Headquarters in Mbuya. He will be retired under Batch 12 in July this year.

His first bid to quit the army was in 1996, but it was rejected. He went to court and the then High Court Judge Justice Margaret Ouma Oguli ruled in his favour, ordering the government to pay him Shs1 billion in compensation.

The government, however, appealed and the higher court in February 2002 overturned Sejusa’s victory.

Stories Continues after ad

At the wedding of his daughter Sharon Nankunda in Mbarara in December 2004, he humbled himself, sought public apology and promised to work with Gen Museveni, who as the President doubles as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Sejusa on February 17, 2012, explained that his decision to resign from the army and the subsequent suit he filed against the institution, alongside his push for the restoration of Obugabeship in Ankole, was premised on a lapse in his judgment based on bad advice when he appeared under a spell.

Prior to 1981, Sejusa was a policeman with the Uganda Police Force serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police. In 1981, he became a combatant in the Uganda Bush War between the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) of Milton Obote and the National Resistance Army (NRA) of Yoweri Museveni, from 1981 until 1986.

For a period of 10 years following the victory of the NRA in 1986, he served as a member of the National Resistance Army Council (NRAC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC). Between 1989 and 1992, he served as Minister of State for Defense.

In 1993, he was appointed Presidential Adviser on Peace and Security, serving in that capacity until 1997. He was appointed Senior Presidential Adviser and Coordinator of Intelligence in 2005, a position he held until 2013.

List of those set to retire