National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Ojok Andrew Oulanyah has been declared the winner in the Omoro by-election.

Ojok replaces his father the late Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, former Speaker of Parilament who passed away on March 20, 2022.

Results

Odong Justine Obiya (FDC) – 529

Terence Odongo (Independent) 532

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah (NRM) – 14,224

Tolit Simon Akectcha (NUP) – 1,633

Onen Jimmy (Independent) – 88

Kizza Oscar (ANT) – 63