President Yoweri Museveni has promoted the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga and 772 other police officers.

The police officers have been promoted to the ranks of AIGP, Senior Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The president has promoted Edwegu Richard, Birungi Ruhuma Charles, Ocaya James,Nuwagira John and Kali Ali Fadul to the rank of AIGP.

Stories Continues after ad

Also, 9 other officers were promoted to the rank of SCP from CP, while 33 have been promoted from the rank of ACP to CP.

69 officers have been promoted from the rank of SSP to ACP, 137 from the rank of SP to SSP, 158 from the rank of ASP to SP and 172 officers were promoted from the rank of IP to ASP.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Kahiinda Otafiire (Maj. Gen Rtd), at a function held at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala.

In his remarks, the minister noted that the promotion is to recognize the invaluable service the officers have rendered to the country in the police force, in the process of maintaining law and order.

Full list below: