The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki is set to host the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General, Mr. Abderahmane Berthé.

The meeting will focus on strategic cooperation in areas that accelerate African Air transport growth to play bigger on a global scene.

The meeting comes at a time when Bamuturaki is under scrutiny over lack of academic documents. According to the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) Bamuturaki has no academic transcript and the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) result slip despite all claims that she graduated in 1994.

Stories Continues after ad

The MPs claim that the CEO of Uganda airlines has to have among other a bachelor’s degree and a post graduate-diploma however the Airline CEO Jennifer didn’t meet the minimum academic requirements at the time of appointment. She only had a B.A SWASA and lacked post graduate training.

Berthe will later have a strategic meeting with the Minister of Works and Transport.

In 2018, Uganda mooted an idea to revive its airline and hence ordered four Bombardier CRJ900 regional Aircrafts. In 2020, the government of Uganda received four Bombardier CRJ900 regional Aircrafts that were ordered by Uganda National Airlines Company in July 2018 and two airbuses which were delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Following the arrival of airbuses, the country launched its long-range operations with non-stop intercontinental flights to the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Established in May 1976, Uganda Airlines, started operations in 1977 and was liquidated in May 2001 after efforts to privatize the company failed due to massive debts it had incurred.

Uganda Airlines is competing with Africa’s best such as South Africa Airways, Ethiopian Airways, Kenya Airways, Rwandair and others on the continent, not forgetting International ones such as Emirates Airways, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airways among others that land at Entebbe International Airport.