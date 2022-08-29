South Sudanese activist Edmund Yakani has been selected as one of the outstanding professionals for this year’s Africa’s Outstanding Professionals Awards (AFOPA).

Yakani was recognised by The Business Executive Limited (TBE) as part of “an elite group of Africa’s professionals” who accomplished a lot in society.

The African Outstanding Professionals Awards is a new pan continental awards which was designed to identify and publicly recognise extraordinarily capable and accomplished professionals across various delineated fields of activity.

“This prestigious international award which indelibly confirms your status as a member of an elite group of Africa’s professionals gives you the opportunity to be publicly recognized for being accomplished in your field of profession and to network with other top business executives,” reads part of statement from the organisers to Yakani.

The accolade, organisers said in a statement, is open to both indigenous Africans and foreign nationals domiciled and professionally active in the African continent.

“The awards aim to encourage and promote professionalism in socio-economic activity all around the continent with a view to supporting wider efforts to make Africa most competitive within the emergent global economy and society; and to directly identify professionals who are world class in their activities and therefore most deserving of taking part in international supply/value chains and socio-economic programmes, events, initiatives and projects,” reads the statement.

The award will be in the form of a plaque, certificate, bronze and metal at a ‘cream de la cream’ red carpet Gala award night, scheduled to take place in Ethiopia at the Hyatt Regency hotel on the 3rd of November, 2022.

Yakani, in a statement said the award was collective initiative. “I got this [award] because of collective efforts all staff of CEPO [Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation] and other partners that we have been working with and the various communities living in South Sudan,” he explained.

Yakani, winner of the 2017 Civil Rights Defenders award, dedicated this award to persons living with disabilities, stressing that they for long “demanded and called for the protection and promotion of the right to equal treatment in South Sudan”.

TBE is a Ghana-based Pan-African media and events firm, with a track record of successfully organizing awards schemes, summits and other corporate events.