Police is investigating a robbery that occurred at the home of Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese National, of Kawuku zone, in Bunga, on the night of 28-29th August 2022. The task team managed to locate the home of the suspects, where they recovered exhibits of evidential value.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that on the night of 28-29th, August, a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, applied suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep. The thugs then ransacked the home and robbed cash US Dollars 429,000, 4 iPhones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, a 65” Sumsung TV among others.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives from Kampala Metropolitan Police, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen IPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

Stories Continues after ad

“They interviewed the occupants, who told them that the home belonged to a one Olimu Charles SIPAPA, who was not at home and had travelled to Tororo. A thorough search was conducted in the home, in the presence of Nakiyimba Shamira, the wife to SIPAPA and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok Jacob, recovered,” Enanga said.

These include; USD 70,000, 4 IPhones, 3 laptops, gold jewellery, an iPhone charger, a mac pro charger. Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U, in addition, an assortment of car accessories were recovered which include; 2 amplifiers, 6 tool boxers, 4 sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 head lights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red colour and found in the compound.

“So far 4 suspects are in custody including the wife. A serious manhunt for SIPAPA who is urgently needed for questioning, in in place. His last locations were in Nagongera, Soni and Nawire sub counties, where he was distributing money in the company of bouncers,” Enanga said.

“We are therefore, appealing for information that can lead to the whereabouts or arrest of SIPAPA over the alleged Aggravated Robbery. He is aware of the police efforts and is evasive. We also want to warn the bouncers in his company, whom we shall find with him, that we shall arrest them for abetting crime and harbouring a wanted criminal suspect,” Enanga added.