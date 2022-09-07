The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Kampala Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura have revealed that they will attend this year’s Nyege Nyege festival slated for next week.

The four days festival which attracts over 10,000 people start on Thursday 15th September in Jinja on the Nile River’s banks at Itanda Falls.

Following the clearance of the event to proceed, Amuriat and Nyanjura said they will attend and asked to be furnished with where to purchase their tickets from.

“Due to this Nyege Nyege hullabaloo caused by Parliament; I’ve decided to attend this year’s festival. I hate making uninformed judgments. Nyege Nyege appears to behave like running water. Stand in its way, it’ll find its way,” Amuriat said on Twitter

“So where are the Nyege Nyege tickets sold, I want one for myself and for someone’s son,” Nyanjura asked.

This comes after the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, together with the organizers and the concerned government ministries, today cleared the festival to go ahead after Parliament had blocked it on grounds that it affects the morals of the children. Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi during plenary said the event is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

Nabbanja however cleared the event to take place but within the strict guidelines to be developed by the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity.

“It is too late to cancel the international event since thousands of international tourists have made the necessary payments for visas while some have jetted into the country,” she said.