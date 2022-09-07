President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has congratulated the new United Kingdom-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss became the third female Prime Minister of the UK and her appointment came on Tuesday, 6th September, 2022 following the resignation of Boris Johnson on July 7.

Museveni said that he is looking forward to keeping good relationships and extending the commonwealth agenda.

“This is to congratulate the Rt. Hon. Truss Liz for being appointed as the new Prime Minister of the UK. After decolonization, we have always had good working relations with the UK & by extension the Commonwealth,” Museveni said on twitter.

Museveni applauded her predecessor Boris Johnson as a leader who has been encouraging investments in Uganda and other commonwealth countries and therefore, promised to work closely with Rt. Hon. Liz Truss on the issues of Trade, Investment, Tourism and Anti-terrorism

“The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson has been encouraging investments in Uganda and other Commonwealth countries. The big airport at Kabaale near Hoima, built with British funds, is one such example,” he said.

“By coincidence, I had the honour to sit next to and engage with the new Prime Minister whenever her predecessor walked out for side meetings,” he added.