Special Investigations Division (SID) Kireka is investigating death threats against the Speaker of Parliament who doubles as the Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Among.

The revelation was made by Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson at a press conference held at Naguru Police headquarters.

“SID Kireka is investigating death threats against Speaker Anita Among. Her death will have enormous effects if it occurs. Police are working with sister agencies to investigate the sources of death threats,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

“We want to remind you that this is a protected investigation. We shall not elaborate on when and how the investigation is made till we have thoroughly come up with the findings,” he added.

He said the counter-terrorism security is monitoring her security detail on top of rotating guards both at home and parliament.

During the plenary last week, Speaker Among revealed that she is receiving death threats. She said that she has received a report indicating that she is being trailed by suspected assassins from home to parliament and vice-versa.

“I have got a report and I have only shared this with the Leader of Opposition and now I can officially tell you. I have got an assassination report wanting to assassinate me. Up to now, my car is still followed. Whoever wants to assassinate Anita, let me inform you that I was put in this chair by God and I will serve until I get tired,” she said

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja came out to assure her of security noting that the current government fought and brought peace and therefore no one will kill her. She pledged to speak to president Yoweri Museveni about the matter.