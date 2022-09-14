Hitmen in Namugongo on Tuesday night attacked and killed Captain Mike Mukula’s brother George Ekochu.

According to Mukula, Ekochu was hit by iron bar thugs a slight distance away from his house as he had stepped out to buy bread.

“It’s with deep sorrow and grief that I announce the demise of our beloved brother George Ekochu (RIP) whose life was cut short last night by the iron bar thugs near namugongo martyrs shrine & a slight distance away from his house as he had stepped out to buy bread,” Mukula said.

“The late George Ekochu (RIP) was battered with a metal bar on the head dragged into the nearby matoke garden ….bleeding as the body was found upside down……everything he had was taken, Bread and milk he just bought from the shops,” he said.

Mukula said a rapid search was carried out and police arrested suspects and they discovered several men wallets, several female handbags, several car number plates and drugs.

Ekochu will be laid to rest at Omodoi in Asureti sub-county in Soroti district.