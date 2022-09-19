President Museveni has delegated the minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Maj. Gen. Jeje Odong to represent him at the send-off ceremony of the deceased Queen of the United Kingdom Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

Odong was sighted in a bus with the president of Kenya William Ruto, the president of Tanzania Samia Suluhu, and other African leaders as they made their way to Westminster Hall for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II has been buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, together with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021. The queen’s father, King George VI, her mother Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, and sister Princess Margaret are also buried in that chapel.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, as well as the oldest living and longest-reigning British monarch, died 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

She was the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from February 6, 1952, to September 8, 2022. In 2015 she surpassed Victoria who served for 63 years and seven months to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history at 70 years.

Elizabeth was the elder daughter of Prince Albert, duke of York, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. She was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952.

Following her death, Prince of Wales, Charles III was enthroned as King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022. At the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.