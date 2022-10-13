Makerere University has celebrated the 100 years of Julius Nyerere leadership one of the famous leadership centres in this institution that was initiated recognizing the pan Africanist legacy laid by the former president of Tanzania, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The symposium is under the theme ‘Imagining together an African Future led by Africa’s Youth’. The activities involved in the symposium include intergenerational conversations on the practical leadership, exciting cultural activities and interactive dialogues.

Speaking at the event, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe Vice Chancellor said, “It is no wonder that H.E President KagutaMuseveni, a proud student and admirer of what Mwalimu Nyerere stood, for saw it fit to establish the Julius Nyerere Leadership Centre at Makerere University to further advance his mentor’s causes.”

Prof. Nawangwe, “I pray that the communiqué that will be issued at the end of this symposium will offer appropriate guidance on how we ought to take the debate on Imagining together an African Future led by Africa’s Youth forward.”

H.E Aziz Mlima, High Commissioner of Tanzania, said, “The Youth today ought champion three narratives for Julius Nyerere’s independence; Liberate their minds and have mental independence, Research Innovation & innovation independence and Invest in Education for technology independence.

Dr. Eddy Maloka, Chief Executive Africa Peer Review Mechanism said that the History of Makerere mirrors the history of the struggle for independence for many African nations.

“The history of Makerere is the History of Africa. Makerere has opened its doors to become home to many Prominent writers like Ngugi Wa Thiongo , John Nagenda, Timothy Wangusa, Okot p’ Bitek among others,” Dr. Makola said.

Mzee Joseph Butiku, chairman of Board of Directors gave hope to the youths since the future and integration of Africa belongs to them. He however urged them to learn from the elders who have laid a strong foundation for pan Africanism.

“I urge the youths to read the history of the elders since it’s a basement for transforming Africa. History gives you opportunity to dialogue about the issues of Africa,” he urged.

The Julius Nyerere leadership Centre was established on the President initiative of Uganda, H. E Yoweri Museveni in 2018 to cater for intergenerational dialogue on African history, the study of Africa’s revolutionary movements and also be a center for knowledge and research.