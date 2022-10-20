Experts in electronic payment systems had urged hoteliers, hospitality and travel business entrepreneurs to embrace technology to suit customers’ needs and expectations.

Speaking during Pesapal Hospitality Event which was held under the theme; Adapt and thrive, harnessing technology in travel and hospitality Martin Barungi, the Director, of Pesapal Uganda Limited guests has since moved to online systems.

“As a hotelier, to remain relevant you have to emphasis on security as guests have moved to online systems and they need to feel safe when transacting with you,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

He said it’s never a single technology that changes everything because technologies are always interdependent with other technologies. And sometimes when a few amazing technologies converge, it’s enough to completely transform society.

Pesapal in Africa is one of the leading online and in-person payment providers for businesses and individuals. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for individuals and organizations to make accept and manage payments in Africa.

“Our work as Pesapal is to make sure our merchants adapt and thrive when it comes to payment solutions. Pesapal is an Oracle Validated Reseller. Now you can get the hotel Property Management System (PMS), Restaurant POS directly from Pesapal,” he said.

Isao Otika, Technical Director of Pesapal Uganda Limited said Digitizing your business allows you to focus on what you do best. Delivering great customer experiences. Employ an online booking system on your website to lock your customers in instantly and allow them to pay conveniently.

Technology is flexible, and it can always be changed to fit an organization. To support our merchants during the pandemic we built solutions such as Reserve port and Pesapal Mobile App which ensured business continuity.

“We have fully embraced digital technology as a result of lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Bradford Ochieng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) said

“The more travel is integrated, the better for us. When payment is integrated, the traveler will benefit more. The travelers these days want quick, easy, seamless modes of payments,” he said.