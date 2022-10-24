Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has reported nine more Ebola cases in Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections in the city to 14 in the last two days.

Aceng said seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu.

“Yesterday 23rd Oct 2022, nine (9) individuals were confirmed positive for Ebola in Greater Kampala region bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last 48 hours. The nine cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital,” Aceng said in atweet.

“Seven family members are from Masanafu and one health worker who managed him in a private clinic together with his wife from Seguku.”

Since the outbreak was confirmed on September 20, the cumulative confirmed cases to date stands at 84, with 28 confirmed deaths and 26 recoveries.

The strain circulating in Uganda is known as the Sudan Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine.

Aceng urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspected cases as cases in Kampala continue to rise.

“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact. Lets cooperate to end Ebola,” she said.

Mubende and neighboring Kassanda districts are under total lockdown as the government strives to contain the spread of the disease.