Gunmen riding on a motorcycle have reportedly attacked Kensington Apartments police post in Kyanja. The attack was confirmed by Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police.

According to Owoyesigyire, the assailants fired bullets at the window of the police post but no police officer was injured in the debacle.

“The two gunmen were riding on a motorcycle but we are working to have them arrested. We are using our CCTV cameras at the road junctions and private cameras to track them. We shall retrieve the footage and establish its number plate and the faces of the culprits,” Luke said.

Police are currently piloting 129 police posts to see the practicability of the Sub-county Policing Model. The police posts include; 10 in the Sezibwa region, Seven in the Katonga region, 15 in the Savana region, 27 in Katwe, 28 in Kampala metropolitan East and another area.

The decision followed the October 31, 2022, violent attack on Busiika Police Station where armed assailants shot at and killed two police officers on duty, injured two others, one critically, and thereafter, robbed two police guns from them.

They shot and killed two officers; Alex Wagaluka and Police Constable (PC) Moses Ongol. During the attack, the assailants injured two other police officers, who included; PC Adrian Ochom and PC Stephen Odama, who remains in critical condition.

They also burnt several case files and attempted to burn the station. The fire was, however, successfully put off by the community at Busiika Town Council.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the sub-county Policing Model will have units where you have traffic personnel, the so-called under forensics, crime intelligence, and other specialized units and this is going to enable the sub-county policing

“The units will have a more strengthened and unified base at that level, so this is not a new development because we’ve never tried it before. It is economical. It is also a good model because it helps also in reducing costs out of a multiplicity of police posts. So they’re still at 129,” he said.

He said the success of the pilot study will also enable police to roll out effectively to all the other regions.