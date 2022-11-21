President Yoweri Museveni has praised Lt. Col. Emmanuel Katabazi, the Internal Security Organisation Deputy Director General for his service to the nation.

Museveni through Security Minister, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi said Katabazi has served the country diligently at the same time found space within his busy schedule to raise a purposeful family.

“The President is grateful for your work but also thanks you for having time for your family despite your busy work with intelligence for a long time. He would have been here but because of other demanding state duties, he sent me to represent him” Gen. Muhwezi said.

Gen. Muhwezi said this at a wedding reception of Mr. Derrick Sankara a son of Colonel and Mrs Jacqueline Katabazi who wedded Ms Reem Salim a daughter of Mr Salim Omar and Mrs Hasfa Salim Namusoke.

The couple tied a knot at Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine on Friday and thereafter hosted their guests at a reception at Hilltop Gardens Naguru.

The president gave the new couple Shs20 million. Mr. Sankara is a legal officer at State House.

The function was also attended by former Prime Minister, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi who like the president also praised Col. Katabazi for being a nationalist.

The Director General of ISO Col. Charles Oluka graced the occasion and thanked his deputy for finding time for his family.

Other notable guests at the wedding were Director General of External Security Organisation Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, Ms Florence Kiconco, head of legal department at State House and boss to the groom.

Several Members of Parliament attended and were represented by Rubanda West MP, Moses Kamuntu, National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson of the Women League Lydia Wanyoto also attended. The ceremony was also attended by a host of top spy masters.

