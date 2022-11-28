The Uganda Police is investigating a Japanese Car dealer company/agent Beforward for allegedly defrauding would-be buyers of millions of shillings after making orders through its agents in Uganda.

The scam, which prompted a slew of police complaints, has seen the company close its offices in Kampala, with some of its agents now on the run as Police begin to hunt for them in their hideouts.

Over 50 people have come out to accuse the company, and some of them have filed cases at the Jinja Road Police Station.

“I paid for a car which has a BMW reference number BM 5252205. I deposited the full amount which is $94,000, I haven’t received the vehicle up to now,” said Gilbert Arinaitwe, one of the victims.

Another victim: “I got the vehicle from Beforward online. From there, I started looking for ways to get my car. My vehicle was supposed to be in transit to Congo. They gave me an invoice of over $47,500. I haven’t received the car,” Ramathan Okumu.

“I have lost close to Shs252 million after making several orders. I was paying for two tracks and a Range Rover,” said Manyire Steven, another victim.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, confirmed the alleged fraud.

“True, some people have come forward to report Beforward over fraud. We are investigating these fraud claims,” he said.

Onyango also said they have so far made some arrests to help them with investigations.

“We have arrested some 2 staff of Beforward and recorded their statements. The 2 directors at the company are on the run,” he said.