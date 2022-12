The Director of Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools, Hajji Musa Sewava is dead. Sewava passed on earlier in the morning.

According to a source related to his family, the entrepreneur died of a stroke. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home at 4pm in Buloba, Mityana Road.

Hajji Musa was the proprietor of Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools spread across Kampala, with branches in Kisasi, Mengo, Nakasero, Kitintale, Kireka and other places.