A total of 56 people died in road accidents in the past one week, Police have revealed.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, these deaths were registered between January 9 and 14, 2023. She was speaking to journalists at the joint weekly security briefing held in Naguru police headquarters on Monday.

In the last one week, Police registered a total of 303 victims from 214 crashes, 247 sustained serious injuries while 102 automobiles were destroyed.

“The major causes of these crashes were due to careless driving and inconsiderate use of roads, joining the road without proper cautions and respecting road signs,” Nampiima explained.

The total number of offenders arrested on the road and issued with Express Penalty System tickets were 10,825. Of these, 1569 were arrested for reckless driving, 2165 were arrested for driving vehicles which are in dangerous mechanical condition, while 868 were arrested with invalid licenses.

“We expect everyone to comply with traffic laws and regulations on our roads. No one will be given special treatment,” Nampiima stated.