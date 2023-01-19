Gervase Tumuhimbise, the Commissioner of Prison in charge of Estate and Engineering is fighting for his life after Bijambiya criminals invaded his home attacking him, wife and daughter.

According to security sources, this happened on yesterday January 18, 2023 in the wee hours at his Katale residence in Kyengera Town Council.

Eagle Online understands that by the time of the attack, the prison boss who entitled to guards didn’t have any of his body guards at his residence. Security is all perturbed why such a top official couldn’t have security at his home.

“We are investigating why there was no security at his home and yet he is given 24 hours security detail? Imagine the officer had no guards at his residence because our initial investigations reveal that he last had guards around December 30” said a police officer tasked with investigating the matter.

According to police report, in the process of the attack, Mr. Tumuhimbise lost a gun, a star pistol No. UG PRI OO779208 236, Code 02287 with 25 ammunitions and his personal mobile telephone.