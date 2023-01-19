The latest information on the ongoing National Social Security Fund controversy shows the strategists of Minister Betty Amongi were behind her leaked letter.

According to sources the letter was leaked with the hope that it would damage the reputation of the Managing Director Richard Byarugaba.

But it has instead increased the controversy and it continues to damage the image of NSSF and the over 600,000 members are enraged.

Minister Amongi has denied any knowledge about the letter but it has her signature and according to the sources at the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, the letter was leaked with her consent.

“She was told that the letter would seal off the fate of the embattled MD Byarugaba but the public has interpreted it differently,” the source said. Amongi who isn’t stranger to controversy.

The leaked letter also gave details how the minister and her group had met the Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Gen Salim Saleh whose intention is not known. However, sources say she dragged in Gen.Saleh so as to have her candidate (Patrick Ayota) named Acting MD and in turn would be made a substantive MD. Sources further say Ayota upon being named acting MD hurriedly organised a transfer of Shs6 billion which Mr.Byarugaba and board had refused to advance her in pretense that should use it to mobilize more members into voluntary saving with the fund.

The meeting between Gen. Saleh and the Minister Amongi group has attracted bad publicity for President Yoweri Museveni’s brother who is being accused of meddling in the NSSF issues.

The source said they thought mentioning that they met the powerful Gen Saleh would give them a mileage but it has instead backfired because the four-star general is said to be unhappy with dragging his name in this controversy.

The Speaker Anita Among, has directed the Minister Amongi to present a statement on the current status of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

NSSF, whose portfolio stands at Shs17.9 trillion has recently been marred with allegations of corruption and mismanagement – including the renewal of the contract of its former Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba who attained the retirement age of 60.