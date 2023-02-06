President Yoweri Museveni has been awarded the Katonga star medal. Museveni was awarded during the 42nd Tarehe Sita anniversary which was held at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara District.

Museveni was decorated by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo. The Order of Katonga is the highest military decoration of the Ugandan Honours System. It is awarded very rarely for extraordinary heroism.

Museveni becomes the third person to get a Katonga star medal after the former president of Libya, the late col. Muammar Gaddafi who was awarded on April 6, 2004 in Tripoli. He was honoured for his contribution to the National Resistance Army (NRA) bush struggle that liberated Uganda from dictatorship.

In July 2007, the former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere was awarded at his hometown of Butiama for his assistance in liberating Africa from colonialism in general and Uganda from Idi Amin’s rule in particular via the Uganda–Tanzania War. His wife Maria received the award on his behalf.

During the celebrations, Gen Salim Saleh, Gen Ivan Koreta and Brig Gen Bosco Omule were awarded Kabalega star medals. The award is conferred upon members of the Ugandan Army in recognition of gallantry that does not justify the award of the Order of Katonga.

The late Maj. Gen. Fred Rwigyema and 27 other people were awarded with the Luwero Triangle medal. The medal is awarded to anyone who was in the armed struggle between 1981 and 1986.

Rwigyema was a Rwandan politician and military officer. He was the founder of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, a political and military force formed by Rwandan Tutsi exile descendants of those forced to leave the country after the 1959 Hutu Revolution.

Four UPDF officers were awarded the Damu medal. At least 30 UPDF, Police and prison officers were awarded with the Diamond Jubilee medal.