The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted thirteen subordinate officers, from the sports department, to various ranks of Inspector of Police, (IP), Assistant Inspector of Police, (AIP), Sergeant (SGT) and corporal (CPL).

According to the Deputy Uganda Police Spokesperson, ACP Claire Nabakka, the IGP thanked the promoted officers for their tremendous contributions to the sports department that has brought the police and country medals.

“They are therefore being rewarded for the great success, pride and jubilation they brought to the institution and the country during their participation in the various sports activities,” she said.

He further encouraged them to continue excelling in their field of sports and inspire young talent into sports and further take their responsibilities very seriously in promoting the image of the police and Uganda as a country.

Those promoted include;

AIP to IP

1. MALAVU PETER

SGT to AIP

2. NAWOOYA MAGEMBE AKIMU

CPL TO SGT

3. NGAIMOKO ALI

4. ODIPIO ISAAC

5. SSENDAGALA ESTHER

PC TO CPL

6. ISMĄIL AHMED

7. EBALU WALTER

8. SSENTUME JOSEPH

9. NALUMANSI AISHA KITIMBO

10. MPANGUŽI RAMATHAN

11. CHEBRIOT BENSON

12. MUWANIKA YUSÜF

13. NAKALEMA JOSEPHINE