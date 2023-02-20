American Investor Alan Gator Chamberlain of Seattle, Washington has reacted to Absa Bank’s claims about the alleged $9000 wire transfer from USAA Bank in San Antonio Texas to ABSA Bank – Kasese branch.

According to Chamberlain, the Head of Communication and Citizenship at Absa Bank Uganda Robinah Mukasa, stated that he used the wrong Swift code which identifies each bank. She said the customer sent the money to Swift code number BARCUGKXXXX which is incorrect. ABSA Banks Swift code is BARCUGKX and does not have four X’s after the K.

In following up with Swift regulars the XXXX is not part of the Swift code but merely a placeholder.

Mr. Chamberlain provided evidence that on three other occasions, he wired money from the same bank in the US to the same Swift code and the money was successfully transferred to the recipient on all three occasions to the same Swift code ABSA now declares incorrect.

Chamberlain said ABSA is trying to deceive the public in its attempt to cover up suspicious and possibly illegal activity. Swift officials stated that had the Swift code been incorrect the funds would have bounced back to the sending bank immediately.

“The fact that the funds simply disappeared from December 2, 2022, until January 10, 2023 shows the money was received and being held fraudulently in an attempt that I give up to find out where the money was. Another suspicious twist to the story is that the $9000 was returned by ABSA bank to USAA Bank just days after receiving a “letter of intent to sue” by my lawyer Chan Masereka of Kasese,” he said.

Certainly, the recipient Faisal Ibrahim had not received the money.

He said other suspicious contributing factors are that USAA attempted to have the funds returned three times but their communications went unanswered or acknowledged.

ABSA Banks’ website states, “we are committed to finding local solutions to uniquely local challenges”.

ABSA’s response to this contentious situation is obviously not congruent with its stated company policy.

Recently, Robinah said the alleged transaction was not received by Absa Bank Uganda and they had no trace of the alleged payment in the swift system.

She said “Mr. Gator and his lawyer were informed of the same in person, and by written communication. Gator was advised to pursue his complaint with his bankers whom he instructed to affect the transfer. Further still, we have not received a swift query from Mr. Gator’s bankers.”

“Despite our best efforts to support Gator get to the bottom of this issue, he visited our Head Office at Hannington Road on 11 January and reacted in an aggressive manner towards our staff, including the use of foul language and destruction of property at our premises. His behavior endangered the wellbeing of both our customers and staff, prompting the Bank to lodge a criminal complaint with police vide SD REF: 70/11/01/2023,” she said.

She added that Absa bank has been transparent, and ethical, and acted appropriately in all its dealings with the complainant. “The Bank is committed to safeguarding customer deposits and to continue being a reliable and trusted banking partner.”