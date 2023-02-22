Seven Karamoja region parliamentary group members have written to the Speaker of Parliament seeking to move a motion to censure the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu.

It is alleged that Kitutu together with other senior government officials diverted the iron sheets that were meant to be distributed to people in the Karamoja sub-region for their own benefit.

The Legislators who have written to the Speaker are; Lochap Peter Ken (Bokora East), Aleper Moses (Chekwii County), Nakut Faith Loru (Napak District), Baatom Ben Koryang (Dodoth West), Ngoya John Bosco (Bokora County) and Lokwang Phillips Ilukol (Napore West).

“We undersigned hereby give you notice for a motion to censure the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Dr. Mary Gorretti Kitutu,” reads part of the notice dated February 22.

“Article 118 of the constitution of the republic of Uganda provides grounds under which a minister can be censured and we wish to draw your attention to the following grounds for which we seek to censure the Minister for Karamoja Affairs; a) Abuse of office or willful violation of the oath of allegiance or oath of office, b) mismanagement.”

“We have taken this decision based on the following particulars: a) The Minister for Karamoja Affairs has failed to deliver iron sheers and other supplies meant for Karamoja to support the ongoing disarmament exercise. These supplies were financed through the supplementary budget that parliament passed in December 2021. b) Diversion of some of the items to non-intended beneficiaries depriving the intended beneficiaries of Karamoja sub region,” the MPs said.

According to sources, Kitutu was interrogated yesterday by officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and she gave uncoordinated answers. Efforts to receive a comment from the anti-corruption unit were futile as calls went unanswered.

Some of other officials who picked iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister were; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, state minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu, state minister of ethics and integrity Rose Lilly Akello, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Vice President Jessica Alupo, Minister of state for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugolobi, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs Jennifer Namuyangu, Central youth MP Agnes Kirabo and State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi.