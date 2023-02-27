The Uganda-South Africa Trade Tourism and Investment Summit kicked off today in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria under the theme “Boosting Trade and Investment Relations between South Africa and Uganda”.

The summit which ends on Wednesday is expected to attract 300 delegates, both private and public, who include the business community, heads of government agencies, policymakers among others, organizers led by Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

The organizers say that the summit will provide a platform for the private sector, government and business regulatory agencies to exchange views, ideas, and information on how to facilitate investment and also identify existing business and investment opportunities for Uganda.

Areas of discussion at the summit include Tourism, Trade and Investment, Finance, Insurance, Professional Service, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy Resources, Agro-processing, ICT, Power Generation, education, and Infrastructure development among others.

The summit was organized by the Uganda High Commission to South Africa, in partnership with Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Cooperatives, will be graced by the heads of state of the two countries, President Yoweri Museveni and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa is one of Uganda’s fastest-growing sources of Foreign Direct Investment and is leading in telecommunication, banking, energy and many others. Uganda, on the other hand, exports pharmaceuticals products, coffee, Vanilla, Flowers, and vegetables.

The South Africa – Uganda, Trade Investment and Tourism summit is part of the government’s intentional initiatives to increase its export quota in the regional and international markets.