Blick Family, the renowned sports family on Monday, 20 announced the launch of Blick Mulberry Wine.

Blick Mulberry Wine, produced by Mpatta Agro Tourism Limited, is spear-headed by Arthur Blick Sr, a brother to former Uganda Investment Authority boss Dr. Maggie Blick Kigozi.

Venturing into winemaking came naturally for Blick Sr who is an Agricultural Officer by profession having attended Bukalasa Agricultural College and said that the wine is natural with no additives.

“The ingredients added to the wine to make it the best option for everyone are all grown at the farm in Mukono including the lemons from which we extract acids. This means that it is a completely natural wine made with no artificial additives,” he explained.

In his speech, Blick Sr also shed some light on the production capacity and marketing strategy for the wine.

“With the help of my family, we set up a factory and we produce between 200 and 600 litres of wine every day. At the factory, we have about 45,000 litres of wine react for marketing.

“The purpose of this launch was to make people get to know about Blick Wine like the normal [marketing] people do. We hope to also take it outside of the country in Kenya, Sudan,” he said.

Mulberry is the first of its kind in the Ugandan Market despite the other players who are venturing into more than just grape wine with hibiscus and tamarind as the most common.

Blick Wine features three easy-to-sip varieties, Red, Sweet Red Mulberry and Semisweet White Mulberry.

“I want to thank Makerere University, the department of Food Science, they gave us support at several levels from the business plan to the technology,” Dr Kigozi said. “This is family business at its best. It’s important for Ugandan families to look at continuing to work with the family,” she added.

Blick Mulberry Wine, founded in 2019 in Mukono Mpatta Kisinsi by Arthur Blick Senior, is a Ugandan-based company offering naturally made wine from freshly Farm grown Mulberries. For a long period, the wine has been tested and shared among friends and family as well as a variety of people whose feedback has been very helpful in making the official launch come true.

Now that the baby steps have been achieved, the Brand decided to launch the wines and the main depot at Blick House (Rubaga Road) in a bid to officially penetrate the market.