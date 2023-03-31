Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi, President Museveni’s Adviser on Special Operations, has attacked ministers over big convoys accusing them of causing lot of jam in Kampala.

Muhoozi posted on his twitter handle“They are all panicking in their big offices, big cars, convoys that cause traffic jams in Kampala. How can every Minister have a convoy?” Muhoozi tweeted.

Muhoozi added that it is only the president to have a convoy, not anyone else.

“Only Mzee, the President, should have a convoy. Only I, MK, can travel to Kisekka Market in my vehicle and be received with flowers,” he said.

In Uganda, all ministers are entitled to convoys for security purposes and given direct way on all roads.

He went further and warned the National Resistance Movement Secretary General, Richard Twodong for over yapping.

“Oh! Twodong? He is shouting a lot these days? Is he scared that we might remove him from being Secretary General?” Muhoozi asked.

The attack on Twodong comes in at a time when he recently said that President Museveni is very young and is at the best age of being a president and that he now understands Uganda’s issues with wisdom, maturity and patience. Gen. Muhoozi, who is yearning for the presidential seat, could not swallow these utterances by the NRM Secretary General.

Muhoozi had earlier warned ICT Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi saying “I remember planning with my father to arrest this gentleman back in 2012 when he was a ‘rebel’ MP” Gen. Muhoozi reference to Baryomunsi was after he (Baryomunsi) had stated that he (Muhoozi) was not a member of NRM but rather a serving military officer”