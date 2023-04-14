WP Mail SMTP

State Minister for Finance in charge of Planning and Member of Parliament of Ntenjeru South in Kayunga district Amos Lugolobi has been arrested.

Lugolobi who confessed having received 300 pieces of iron sheets and used them to roof the animal shade is detained at Kira Police.

He is expected to be produced in court on Monday. However, sources within the security circles told Eagle Online that a number of suspects implicated in the saga will be arrested this weekend so as to be able to arraigned in court on Monday.

“Everybody whose file was remitted back at DPP will be arrested including those that have purportedly returned the iron sheets” said a source.