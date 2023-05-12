A police officer has shot and killed Uttam Bhandari, a money lender from TFT Financial Services.

He was killed at Financial Services offices on Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

The murdering of Bhandari was confirmed by Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

Onyango said the shooting incident happened in Room 4 in the basement. The killer who is also a police officer had come to verify his loan balances. The killer officer who is currently on run has been identified as Ivan Wabwire.

“The Deceased was shot at using an AK47. After the shooting, he jumped on a boda and rushed to CPS Kampala where he abandoned the killer gun. Efforts are being made to have the suspect arrested for further inquiries,” he said.

“The police officer came to the TFT Financial Services offices yesterday trying to get the calculations of his loans. He acquired two loans in 2020. The first loan was coded directly from his salary whereas the second loan is not coded. He used to pay every time he got money,” Onyango said.

He said when they calculated for him, he said TFT Financial Services was demanding him Shs2.1 million. A team of Police officers led by KMP Commander SCP Steven Tanui responded and cordoned off the scene.

“Relevant statements were recorded from key witnesses and some of the workers of TFS financial services. The body was conveyed to Mulago city mortuary. We condemn the act of using guns to solve problems. Instead security personnel should use peaceful means to manage conflict,” Onyango said.