Buganda Road Magistrates Court has remanded police constable Ivan Wabwire for allegedly killing a business man, Uttam Bhandari Saremal, the Director of TFS Financial Services.

Appearing before grade one Magistrate Sarah Tusiime, Wabwire was charged with murder and subsequently remanded to Luzira Prison on grounds that court has no jurisdiction to preside over capital offences.

Persecution told court that investigations into the police officer are almost concluded, including a mental state assessment and the application to evaluate his mental status will be made before the court in due course. Wabwire has been remanded until June 7, for mention.

Prosecution avers that on May 12, 2023, the suspect in his full uniform, picked an SMG Rifle with 4 magazines that had been left in the room by PC Stephen Muromba, left his beat at CPS and went straight to meet the Director TFS Financial Services. While at their offices at Raja Chambers along Parliament Avenue, he signed in the visitor’s book, and went straight to meet Uttam Bhandari.

He maintained a standing position with his hand on the gun, had a short verbal exchange with the Director, and immediately after fired several shots at the victim. He then moved out briefly and returned to the scene to pick his loan documents. He fired more bullets at the victim, when he found him still holding his breath, and killed him. His target was the victim and no one else. Out of 12 bullets that were fired, nine of them fatally wounded the victim

“After the deadly shooting the suspect confidently moved out, jumped on a boda-boda that dropped him at CPS Kampala. He returned the gun and asked a colleague to watch over it and disappeared,” he said.

The officer escaped to his village at Bwalila, Bumango Parish, Masinya sub-county, in Busia district. He was arrested on May 14, 2023 at Uganda customs, while trying to cross into Kenya.