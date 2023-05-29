The United States of America has revoked Ugandan speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s visa over issues of anti-homosexuality law.

This development comes against the backdrop of Anita Among’s revelation on Monday, May 29, 2023, that President Museveni had assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 which was passed by Parliament on March 21, seeking to prohibit same-sex sexual relations.

Bugiri Municipality legislator and mover of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill Asuman Basalirwa said that Anita Among has been banned from traveling to the United States of America until further notice after her VISA was canceled following her involvement in the anti-homosexuality bill and that it was confirmed by email.

Stories Continues after ad

“The Speaker’s visa to America has been cancelled. This has been confirmed in an email from the American Embassy,” he said.

Reading the email from the American Embassy, Basalirwa said: “Dear Madam Speaker, the United States Government has revoked your current visa based on information that became available after your last issuance. As of May 12, 2023, you do not possess a valid travel visa to the US, though you are welcome to apply again. Please forward your passport to the Embassy through the Minister of Finance so that we can make necessary modifications to your visa.”

Basalirwa, however, criticised the US government for single-picking who to punish because of the law.

“I have no problem with the way a country manages its affairs. If, in their wisdom and democracy, they don’t want us in their country, it is their right. I don’t want anyone to complain about cancelling people’s visas. My only problem with these people is single-picking who to punish. This law was signed by the president. May I invite the UK, Canada, and the US to cancel the visas of the President and all MPs that passed it?” Basalirwa noted.