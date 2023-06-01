President Yoweri Museveni has defended his decision to sign Anti- homosexuality Bill 2023 deferring it to parliament for scrutiny. The Bill had been passed on March 21, 2023, awaiting signing into law.

The law aims at protecting traditional families by prohibiting sexual relationships between people of the same sex, strengthening that country’s capacity to deal with emerging threats to the traditional family, protecting the cherished culture of Uganda and protecting children and youth who are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

Speaking to National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs at Kyankwanzi Museveni said homosexuality is a serious issue, it is the issue of the human race. It is not something you should discuss to be seen, no… You only talk because you are sure about what you are talking about otherwise keep quiet, don’t add to the confusion.

“The problem with Europeans is that they jump on things which are out of place. If they cut the aid, we shall sit down and discipline our expenditure, re-arrange our budget. If they interfere with trade, we shall trade with others,” he said.

He said; “I told you last time that you should be ready for the war. You cannot fight the war when you are a pleasure seeker. The war is not about soft life.”

The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on 20 December 2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty. Whereas it was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on 24 February 2014, the Constitutional Court on 1 August 2014 annulled the law citing that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.