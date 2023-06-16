President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 1638 gazetted police officers to the ranks of Senior Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the Internal Affairs Minister announced the promotion of the officers in his capacity as the chairperson of the Police Authority.

“Powers vested in the President under section 9(1) of the Police Act Cap. 303, and on advice of the Uganda Police Authority, His Excellency the President has appointed 1638 gazetted police officers on probation,” Otafiire said.

400 officers have been promoted from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

976 officers have been promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Superintendent of Police (SP)

Others include 37 from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 09 officers from Commissioners of Police to Senior Commissioners of Police, 200 from Superintendent of Police to Senior Superintendent and 17 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police

The revelation comes shortly after 9312 subordinate officers were promoted a few weeks ago.