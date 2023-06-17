At least 25 students have been confirmed dead as suspected rebels raided Rubiriha Secondary school at Mponde in Kasese in Western Uganda.

According to police, the suspected rebels attacked the school around mid-night killing 25 students, abducted over 30 and leaving over 10 in critical conditions.

“We registered a terrorist attack by the ADF rebels on Rubiriha Secondary School, in Mponde that is located about 2 kilometers from the Democratic Republic of Congo border. A dormitory was burnt and a food stored was robed. Bodies of the dead have been recovered and transferred to Bwera Hospital” Fred Enanga, the Police publicist said.

Kasese and Rwenzori sub-region has previously suffered raids and attacks by Allied Democratic Forces rebels. Previous incidents registered include the 1998 Kichwamba attack that left over 80 students in Kabarole district dead and a host of others in Ntoroko, Bundibugyo and Kasese districts.

According to Enanga, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and police are pursuing the rebels in Virunga area.