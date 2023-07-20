Trade Minister to cause the suspension of UNBS Chief

The Minister for Trade, Industry and Co-operatives, Francis Mwebesa has promised to cause the suspension of the Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), David Livingstone Ebiru.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) yesterday, Ebiru admitted to bribing the entity’s board with Shs100m to retain his job.

While appearing before the Committee Mwebesa, said he is surprised that Ebiru is still in office, noting that he [Ebiru] was supposed to have gone on leave this month.

“I wrote a letter to the Board of Directors directing them to send him on forced leave on the recommendation of the IGG,” he said.

Both the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and the Minister of Trade had written a letter calling for the suspension of Ebiru for incompetence.

The committee is investigating Ebiru, the Executive for misappropriating Shs12.5 billion. During the committee proceedings, the Chairperson of the Board of UNBS, Charles Musekuura said that the Ebiru had caused financial loss at the entity and was at the helm of corruption and numerous irregularities.

He revealed that out of the total $4.9 million in the account, only $1.5 million had been sent to the Consolidated Fund, while the remaining $3.4 million was converted and utilised to support the bureau’s operations at its source under the authority of the director.

“The $3.4 million was used at the source which, to my understanding, was contrary to the law and I am mindful that whatever it is that I have to do at the bureau, I am guided by the law,” Musekuura said.