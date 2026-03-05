Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils women’s day wellness and affordable dining packages

Speke Resort Munyonyo has unveiled a range of wellness, dining and accommodation offers aimed at celebrating women ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day, with organizers inviting families and friends to honor the special women in their lives through relaxation and memorable experiences.

The resort, working through the Calabash Spa Salon announced a series of spa packages under the theme “March Into Wellness” designed to promote relaxation and self care.

One of the signature packages, dubbed She Who Reigns, offers a 150-minute experience for two people at Shs790,000, featuring a Turkish bath, aromatherapy massage, and an express facial.

Another package titled Her Moment of Bliss provides a 100-minute session for one person at Shs200,000, including a lavender sugar scrub and an aromatherapy massage.

Guests seeking a longer spa treatment can opt for Crowned in Confidence, a 195-minute wellness experience for one person priced at Shs380,000. The package includes a honey, brown sugar, and milk body scrub, Cleopatra’s secret massage, and a deep cleansing facial.

According to the resort, all women visiting the spa during the celebrations will also receive a gift of white roses, herbal teas, and fresh juices, while gift vouchers are available for those wishing to surprise loved ones.

Beyond the spa, the resort is also offering a special dining experience featuring live band entertainment alongside a roasted mixed meat platter served with crispy potato wedges and a glass of sangria priced at Shs85,000.

“Make this Women’s Day a moment of relaxation, great music and indulgent dining,” the resort said.

The resort noted that the event is designed to create a warm atmosphere for celebration and appreciation.

Accommodation packages are also available for guests seeking a staycation. Room rates start from Shs 444,000 (approximately $120) for a single room and Shs551,300 (approximately $149) for a double room, both on a bed and breakfast basis.

The resort encouraged the public to take advantage of the offers and celebrate the women in their lives through relaxation, music, and fine dining.

“Celebrate her. Celebrate strength. Celebrate together,” the resort said.

The resort added that the curated experiences are intended to help women unwind while enjoying the serene lakeside environment of Munyonyo.

Reservations and inquiries can be made through the resort’s contact lines or email, with officials noting that terms and conditions apply to all packages.