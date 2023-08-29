Pope Francis congratulates Museveni upon his 50th marriage anniversary

In a private audience with Speaker of Parliament Anita Among at the Vatican on Friday, 25 August 2023, Pope Francis congratulated President Museveni upon his 50th marriage anniversary.

“I send warm congratulations and wishes to His Excellency the President, and the First Lady Janet Museveni upon their golden Jubilee Anniversary, and for the President’s brilliance in leading the people through catastrophes such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the belief in culture and values,” Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis also thanked President Museveni and Anita Among for protecting family values, urging them to continue on the same path to safeguard future generations since a family is the backbone of society, which deserves collective protection

“I thank you [Anita Among], Parliament and the people of Uganda for upholding family values; the family is the rock on which society stands,” the Holy Father said.

Pope Francis commended Among for her leadership of Parliament, encouraging her to remain steadfast in legislating to promote societal and godly values.

He urged Speaker Among to remain steadfast in protecting religious values.

“I urge you to continue standing by your strong Christian values and always promote legislation that will ensure freedom of worship, economic freedom and social justice as exemplified in the Bible; as a Parliamentarian always be sensitive to decisions and legislation that separates people from the will of God,” he said

The Pope also hailed President Museveni as a brilliant leader who has worked for humanity through the government’s protection of human rights and its welcoming stance towards refugees.

“I also thank Uganda for being a very hospitable nation as far as hosting refugees is concerned,” Pope Francis said.

Speaker Among thanked the Pope for his prayers and blessings towards her leadership, and extended greetings from President Museveni.

She appreciated Pope Francis for inviting and giving her private audience at the Vatican for the third time.