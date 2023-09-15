NRM’s Uthuman Mugisha wins Hoima LC5 by-election, replaces his late father

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka, has been declared as the winner of the Hoima District LC 5 By-election held on Thursday 15.

According to the final results were officially announced on Thursday night by Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms Merab Kasande, Mugisha, announced candidate who is also the son of the late LC5 Chairperson Kadiri Kirungi, with a victory of 18,353 votes, (52% of the total votes cast.)

Muhumuza Vincent Savana (Independent – who lost in NRM primaries) came second with 12,020 votes (34%) while Aguuda Moses (National Unity Platform-NUP) came third with 3972 votes (11%).

Other candidates included; FDC’s Musinguzi Patrick (271 votes) and Mugume Lennox (Independent) with 179 votes.

Ms Kasande declared that the total number of 34,795 votes was counted as valid, 724 were deemed invalid and 56 spoiled in the Thursday by-election. In total, there were 35,519 ballot papers used.

“I want to work for the people of Hoima District. Many people have been grappling with land-grabbing issues, which I am committed to addressing. I will reach out to the relevant authorities and ministries to ensure that land titles are issued, and those in need of compensation receive their due,” Mubaraka said.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Byabakama, noted that the election process was largely free and fair, despite some disruptions caused by rain in the morning.

“This has been one of the best by-elections we had. In other elections, we always received several calls and complaints but this time there were minor issues. I personally received one call. For those who have lost, they should wait up to 2026,” he said.

The NRM Director for Mobilisation, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, attributed Mugisha’s win to youth involvement in the exercise saying as a party they have discovered that they need to keep working closely with the youth.

The Hoima District LC5 seat fell vacant following the death of then Chairperson, Mr Kadir Kirungi, who perished in a tragic motor accident on March 17, 2023.

The late LC5 chairperson, together with his bodyguard was involved in a collision with a Fuso truck along the Hoima-Kampala Road in Mataagi village, Bukomero town council, Kiboga district.

The by-election victory marks a pivotal moment in the political landscape of Hoima District as Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka takes office, aiming to continue his father’s legacy and address the pressing issues facing the community.