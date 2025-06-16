Uganda among 36 countries added to the US travel ban watchlist

Uganda has been listed among the 36 countries the United States has lined up for sanctions

The reasons cited include questionable security and lack of a cooperative government.

Other African countries in the list include Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Djibouti, Mauritania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The entry of people from seven other countries like Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – has also been partially restricted.

During his first in office, US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Some countries, the cable said, were not cooperative in facilitating the removal of its nationals from the United States who were ordered to be removed.

Some countries were overstaying the U.S. visas their citizens were being granted.

Other reasons cited were that the nationals of those countries were involved in acts of terrorism in the United States, or antisemitic and anti-American activity.

“We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws,” a senior State Department official said, declining to comment on specific internal deliberations and communications.