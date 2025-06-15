Ivan Kabeedha picks nomination forms, vows to champion grassroots voices in Nakawa West

Ivan Kabeedha, a rising political figure rooted in humble beginnings and grassroots activism, has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the NRM primaries for the Member of Parliament seat in Nakawa West Constituency.

Born on May 11, 1988, in Banda Zone 2, Kabeedha is the son of the late Mike Kefa Higenyi and Edisa Babita Naigaga. His early education began at Waterford Primary School in Nabisunsa, but following the passing of his father, he relocated with his mother to Luuka District where he completed his Primary Seven at Kiyunga Primary School.

He later pursued secondary education at Springdales S.S in Bugiri (O-Level) and Greenhill S.S Bugiri (A-Level), before enrolling at Nserester Business School in Masaka for a diploma in Hotel Management. He would later join Kyambogo University, where he earned a qualification in Library and Information Science.

Kabeedha’s political journey began in youth leadership, where he actively engaged in mobilization and grassroots work. Over the years, he has served with several high-profile political figures and participated in organizing community-led initiatives across Nakawa Division.

“I come to this race with no godfathers—but with God the Father, and the unshakable belief that the voice of the ordinary citizen matters,” Kabeedha said while picking up his nomination forms.

“From Banda to Bukoto, Kiwatule to Kyambogo, I have listened. I have walked your streets, shared your stories, and understood your struggles. And it is with that spirit that I step forward—not just to contest, but to serve—with humility, integrity, and action.”

Kabeedha’s entry into the race signals a new wave of candidates determined to return public service to the people. His campaign will focus on education, youth employment, community health, and transparency in service delivery.

He now calls on the people of Nakawa West to walk this journey with him: “Let this not be my journey, but ours—For a Nakawa West that works. For a future we can all believe in.”