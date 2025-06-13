Equity Bank launches ethics drive in Uganda to strengthen accountability

Equity Bank Group has expanded its comprehensive ethics and accountability program to Uganda with an aim of redefining corporate governance in East Africa.

The initiative shows the bank’s regional strategy to embed transparency, integrity and responsible leadership across all its operations.

Initially launched in Kenya, the ethics initiative has now been rolled out in Uganda, with Managing Director Gift Shoko underscoring the bank’s renewed focus on building a fair and transparent workplace where ethical behavior is the standard, not the exception.

“We are creating a culture where integrity is embedded in everything we do. It’s about more than rules; it’s about mindset,” Shoko told employees.

The initiative, introduced by Equity Group CEO Dr. James Mwangi during a recent investor briefing, includes sweeping reforms such as enhanced internal audits, rigorous performance evaluations, robust conflict-of-interest screening, and mandatory ethics training programs.

Crucially, the bank is also deploying advanced reporting tools and strengthening its whistleblower protection mechanisms to ensure staff across all branches—including those in Uganda—can raise concerns securely and without fear of retaliation.

David, a compliance officer at Equity, noted that the policy applies to all levels of staff:

“The fact that even senior staff are subject to the same standards has sent a strong message. It means no one is above accountability now.”

This regional ethics drive extends to Equity’s operations in South Sudan, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, positioning the bank as a pioneer in redefining ethical leadership in the financial sector.

Ugandan employees have welcomed the move, viewing it as a sign of serious leadership intent. Sarah, a customer relationship professional in Kampala, shared her optimism:

“This new move is restoring our pride in the workplace. It’s reassuring to know that performance and integrity actually matter.”

Analysts say Equity’s transparency-first approach is breaking from traditional industry norms where internal issues are often dealt with quietly. By openly embracing ethics as a core business pillar, Equity Bank is setting a new benchmark for regional financial institutions.

The reform is not just compliance-focused; it reflects a shift toward proactive, values-based governance that aligns with the evolving expectations of modern stakeholders.

As part of this transformation, the bank has even opened public channels for reporting misconduct, a move that demonstrates confidence in its systems and a willingness to be held accountable.

With this expansion into Uganda, Equity Bank is not only strengthening its internal controls but also sending a powerful message about the kind of leadership it believes East Africa’s banking sector needs.