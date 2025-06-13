Museveni: Digitized number plates are for national security, not EPS fines

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasized that the government’s push for digital number plates is a critical national security measure aimed at combating crime, not a revenue-generating initiative through fines.

Museveni made the clarification yesterday during the reading of the 2025/26 national budget at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds noting that the issue at hand goes far beyond financial penalties.

“The issue concerning number plates is not about fines; it is fundamentally about crime prevention,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of public uproar over the implementation of the Automated Express Penalty System (EPS Auto) which raised complaints from road users, including taxi operators and truck drivers.

The President expressed deep concern over the growing threats to public safety, stating that the lack of traceable vehicle identification has hindered law enforcement from responding effectively to criminal incidents.

“I will not accept Ugandans dying because of inadequate infrastructure,” Museveni said, adding that a system capable of real-time vehicle tracking is urgently needed.

He noted, “Every vehicle must have a digitized number plate that can be traced by a central authority, allowing for the monitoring of cars and boda bodas present in specific areas.”

The new digital number plate system is part of the government’s efforts to enhance surveillance and intelligence capabilities, particularly in urban areas where motorcycle and vehicle-assisted crimes have surged in recent years.

“This matter transcends financial considerations; it is primarily about security,” Museveni reiterated.

He added, “People are acting with impunity, and this concern extends beyond mere fines. It is about ensuring the safety and security of all Ugandans.”

The Ministry of Works and Transport responded by suspending the EPS Auto for one month from June 12 to July 12, 2025 to allow for more public engagement and correction of regulatory gaps.

While the temporary suspension of the EPS Auto module has made headlines, President Museveni was keen to separate the number plate digitization initiative from EPS, clarifying that the technology is not a revenue-generating scheme, but a national imperative for safety and crime deterrence.